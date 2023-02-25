Okemos beats East Lansing in a comeback win, Waverly takes the CAAC-Blue with a win over DeWitt

Two rivals were meeting on the court tonight in the CAAC-Blue. East Lansing made the short trip over to Okemos. It's the first time these two have met so far this season and will play once again on Monday.

The highlight of the night goes to Jayve Branson as he threw down a dunk right before half and East Lansing went into the break up three.

The Trojans extended the lead to eight at the end of the fourth quarter, then K.J. Torbert came alive. He scored 16 of his 22 points in the final eight minutes as the Wolves completed the comeback 57-48.

"I'm proud of the grit of our guys tonight. There were a couple of times where they maybe could have pulled away on us and we just hung around and (we) were able to put something together for about a four-minute span," Okemos boys basketball head coach Jeff Wonch said.

"It felt great. We just all came together as a team to make shots and get open layups as a team," Freshman K.J. Torbert said. "The team was just trying to get me more shots to get open. They were trusting me way more to hit shots more often and in crunch time."

In other CAAC-Blue action, Waverly traveled to DeWitt for a chance to clinch a league. It was close throughout the game, but Waverly was able to get some momentum with a Darrius welch dunk early on. For DeWitt, Bryce Kurncz broke the Panthers all time scoring record with his first bucket of the night. But, the Warriors went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to claim their first CAA-Blue title in 10 years 55-47.

"It's the first time in 10 years since we won the CAAC-Blue. We are bringing it back home," Waverly head coach Rod Watt said.

Just one more week in the high school boys' basketball regular season.