Neighborhood Game of the Week: Waverly cruises to 3-0 with a win over Everett Sept. 9

LANSING, Mich. — Everett jumped out to an early lead Nizjai Davidson connected with Javari Funches for a touchdown. Everett took a 6-0 lead.

Then it was a string of Warrior touchdowns. It was the ground game working so well. Running back Jahi Wood scored twice and quarterback Ronnie Spencer scored three times and just like that it was 33-6.

Each team scored once more, Everett had a long drive for a touchdown and then Waverly returned an onside kick for a touchdown.

Waverly went on to win by a final of 39-14.

"It means a lot, trying to reach the goals that we have set for the season. It's nice to still be on track for those," Quarterback Ronnie Spencer said.

Head coach DeYeya Jones was focused on what his team can improve upon. "We made a bunch of mistakes in the first quarter and on special teams and we need to clean that stuff up. We'll look a the film see what we have to do to get better and then put this game behind us," Jones said.

