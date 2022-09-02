Neighborhood Game of the Week: Mason recaptures the Cedar Street Trophy

HOLT, Mich. — The Holt vs. Mason rivalry goes all the way back to the 1950s.

Mason came out firing in the first. A.J. Martel had a 34-yard touchdown run. It was 7-0 Bulldogs.

Later in the quarter, Carson Carswell connected with Tyler Baker from 53 yards out to make it 14-0.

In the second, Carswell found Kaleb Parish for the score, 21-0 Bulldogs.

The Rams would respond, Seneca Moore found Dyeland Arnold for the score to make it 21-6.

The Rams scored again in the second, Moore connected with Ryan Davis from 34 yards out to tighten the gap to 21-12.

The Bulldogs had too much firepower. Derek Badgley scored on a one-yard touchdown run and extend the Bulldog's lead to 28-12.

Then Badgley was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Carson Carswell to cap off the scoring.

Mason recaptures the Cedar Street Trophy in a rivalry showdown by a final of 35-12.

