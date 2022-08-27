Neighborhood Game of the Week: Lansing Sexton vs. Lansing Everett

The Big Reds got things going in the first, Dequarius Jones had a quarterback keeper for a one-yard touchdown run. Sexton took an early 7-0 lead.

In the second, Devon Hodges-Smith took the direct snap and scored. It was 14-0 after a successful two-point conversion.

Later in the half, John Douglass had a touchdown run to make it 22-0.

In the second half, Everett got on the board with a Javari Funches receiving touchdown to make it 22-7.

Ensuring possession Sexton fumbled and it was returned for a touchdown by Everett's Lajune Lubrin to make it 22-13.

Douglass would score in the fourth for Sexton and the Big Reds went on to win by a final of 28-13.