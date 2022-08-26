Neighborhood Game of the Week: DeWitt vs. Haslett

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was the first night of the high school football season. Haslett and Dewitt were playing for the first time since 2017 from Ann Arbor in the Battle at the Big House.

Haslett's Nakai Amachree took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown.

DeWitt's Blake Haller responded with a rushing touchdown.

The Panthers were on top of the Vikings 14-7 at the half.

In the second half, it was Amachree scoring again, this time with a punt return touchdown to tie the game up at 14.

A long drive by the Panthers was capped off by Abraham Larner punching it in from a yard out. DeWitt went on to win by a final score of 21-14.

