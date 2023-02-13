Mid-Michigan high school football players compete to predict who wins Super Bowl

LANSING, Mich. — Four mid-Michigan high school football players came to the FOX 47 station to compete in a football toss game to predict who will win the Super Bowl.

Here are the players:



QB Troy Wertman from Pewamo-Westphalia High School

RB Kanye Jackson from East Lansing High School

CB Nick Wells from Mason High School

QB Shawn Foster from Grand Ledge High School

Two of the players represented the Chiefs, and the other two represented the Eagles.

Watch the full segment to find out who won the friendly competition.