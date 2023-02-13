Watch Now
Mid-Michigan high school football players compete to predict who wins Super Bowl

Posted at 7:07 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 19:07:39-05

LANSING, Mich. — Four mid-Michigan high school football players came to the FOX 47 station to compete in a football toss game to predict who will win the Super Bowl.

Here are the players:

  • QB Troy Wertman from Pewamo-Westphalia High School
  • RB Kanye Jackson from East Lansing High School
  • CB Nick Wells from Mason High School
  • QB Shawn Foster from Grand Ledge High School

Two of the players represented the Chiefs, and the other two represented the Eagles.

Watch the full segment to find out who won the friendly competition.

Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook

Sports Reporter