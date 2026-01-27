MHSAA decision allows high school student-athletes to earn NIL money

The Michigan High School Athletic Association's representative council approved an expansion of Personal Branding Activities (PBA), more commonly known as Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). The move allows high school student-athletes at MHSAA member schools to be compensated for their personal brand, similar to the rules at the college level.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MHSAA says that athletes could previously be compensated for some PBA opportunities, including the abilities for student-athletes to conducts camps, clinics and private lessons. Those opportunities are now expanded "through several more options as long as those activities are individual opportunities for individual students."

The MHSAA also says that this change does not allow "pay for play" or the formation of collectives, like what has become common at the college sports level.

“This is the essence of what NIL was supposed to allow in the first place, and we’re confident we’ve crafted language that allows true NIL opportunities without affecting competitive equity among our member schools," MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a statement Tuesday.

The MHSAA also says student-athletes cannot be capitalize on PBA based on athletic performances, awards/recognition, team participation or competition outcomes.

