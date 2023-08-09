Mason sets sights on state title

(WSYM) — Mason won the CAAC-Red a year ago for at least a share of the league title the past four seasons and made a run to the state semi-finals before running into Detroit Martin Luther King. This fall there is one long-term goal for the Bulldogs.

"This group really wants to win a state title. You have to keep reminding them to get to those goals you have to keep putting the work in," Head coach Gary Houghton said.

After back-to-back trips to the regional finals, the Bulldogs return 17 starters from last year's team. They believe this year can be the year.

"It's just the mentality of playing for one another. We all have the goal to play for a state championship and we have to play for that," Quarterback Cason Carswell said.

"We're all really good friends on the team, we have a really good bond and the chemistry is already there," Running back Caleb Vaughn said.

Mason host Holt to start the season on Thursday, August 24th.