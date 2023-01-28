Mason remains perfect in the CAAC-Red beating Haslett 78-50

It was a battle in the CAAC-Red with Mason and Haslett. The Bulldogs were undefeated in league play and looking to keep it that way. It was close early on and tied up at 18 after the first quarter. In the second, Levi Stambaugh hit a couple of three and led the way with 16 first-half points. The Vikings D'Angelo Fitzpatrick did all he could with two three-point plays in the first half and a couple of second-half three-pointers. Mason had four players in double figures to move to 6-0 in the conference winning 78-50.

WATCH: For complete highlights and post-game reaction from head coach Lee Chaney and sophomore guard Levi Stambaugh.