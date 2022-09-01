Mason looking to keep momentum rolling in rivalry game

MASON, Mich. — The Holt and Mason high school football teams used to play almost every year back in the day, but last year was the first time they played each other since 1988.

The Mason Bulldogs beat Okemos to start the season, but now, they are trying to avenge last year’s loss to Holt and go 2-0.

“We’re just trying to focus on the game itself. The trophy, if we are fortunate enough to win, comes our way, and we bring it home. I think it’s a great test,” head coach Gary Houghton said.

Staying focused after a win with so much on the line. The players understand how important it is to take back the trophy.

“We’ve heard a lot about the trophy and how we need to get that back. We’re rivals in all sports I think. We’re always competing against one another and that’s fun,” wide receiver Tyler Baker said.

Mason travels to Holt Thursday, Sept. 1. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

