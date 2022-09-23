Mason High School football is 4-0 and looking to take control in the CAAC-Red

MASON, Mich. — Mason is 4-0 for the third time in four years. It’s a tough test for the Bulldogs. With some much riding on Friday night, tradition and execution are the keys for head coach Gary Houghton’s team as they eye another league championship.

"Having watched film on how talented they are, the kids realized this is a big challenge, and it's up to us as coaches and them as players to step up and up our game and get ready for these guys," Houghton said.

The Bulldogs want it to be their Capital Area Activities (CAAC) Red championship, not splitting it like last year. That has been on the mind of the Bulldogs this week.

"It brings us something that we have to play for. We just have to win the league this year, and we don't want to split it again. We want to win this game and move on with our season," quarterback Cason Carswell said.

Mason travels to Haslett tomorrow night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.