(WSYM) — The Mason boy's soccer team was looking to win the Division 2 state title. The Bulldogs had an incredible year winning 13 games with only three seniors on the team. There were plenty of opportunities for Mason to score just missing on a shot in the first half and hitting the crossbar in the second half. Ultimately, Grand Rapids Christian netted three goals winning 3-0.

