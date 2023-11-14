Lansing Sexton's Amalia Villarreal signs to play soccer at Texas

(WSYM) — Lansing Sexton senior Amalia Villarreal signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to play soccer at the University of Texas. Villarreal is the third-ranked player in the country in the class of 2024 and is the top-ranked player in the state of Michigan. She currently takes classes online at Lansing Sexton while playing for Team USA's U19 National team. She also plays club soccer in Texas.

"It was such a fulfilling moment," Villarreal said. "When I committed that was one of the best days, but today even tops it."