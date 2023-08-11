Lansing Everett's season kicks off with veteran squad and high hopes

LANSING, Mich. — As the high school football season approaches, I visited Lansing Everett High School where their football team is full of experience and has the goal of building chemistry and culture.

"Experience is everything, especially in high school football, so it's good to have guys back that understand our culture and understand our expectations," said head coach Jaleel Canty.

Having a team with so much experience is something the Vikings are excited about, and they hope to take a strong leap this season with hopes that will turn into more wins on Friday nights.

"Last season, we had one senior, now we have more, we have more experience guys coming in, we have us as younger guys coming in,'' sophomore Emmett Leidi said.

Canty has been a football coach for a long time, and he says this is the most impressive off-season he has seen. The dedication the players have gives him hope that this year could be different.

"We had a good off-season and a good summer so far. I'm encouraged by these first few practices, we just want to keep stacking up days and getting better," he said.

Lansing Everett's first game of the season is against Lansing Sexton Aug. 25.

