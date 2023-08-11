Lansing Eastern football is building leaders on and off the field

Lansing Eastern is back for another day of football practice. For them is not about wins and losses it’s about building character on and off the field.

“I want these young men to grow into responsible young men, productive members of the community. Being out here teaching them things like being on time, attentive, listening, and taking direction is going to help them in their lives,“ Head coach Jordan Morgan said.

The Quakers are on a mission to stay focused and dedicated to changing the culture of the team.

“We just have to come out and put more work in. As we come together, it’s a new team. Some of our seniors left so I feel like we have to stay together and we will be good in the long run," Running back Derek Stephenson said.

The team really hopes to find the trust factor to make for a great season.

“If we don’t have a team bond or we aren’t on the same page, somebody could be running another play," Defensive end Malachi Reed said.

Lansing Eastern plays Wayne Memorial on Thursday, August 24th for its first game of the season.