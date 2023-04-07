Lansing Catholic tennis coach Cindy Swain has been inspiring women in sports

Lansing Catholic tennis coach Cindy Swain has built something special outside of the high school by starting the In Her Name Foundation, a place that empowers the next generation of female athletes by encouraging their participation in sports, improving their self-esteem and supporting their dreams. I had the opportunity to sit down with her Thursday.

“I lost an older sibling in a tragedy, and that’s how this all started," said Swain.

But through the foundation she's built, Swain has helped keep her sister's memory alive.

"That foundation will have a life of it’s own and continue and helping other young people feel important and valued like my sister would have wanted me too,“ she said.

Swain says her sister Carla Baker always set an example of helping others. Now, she believes the sky is the limit for the organization with endless opportunities.

“Five years down the road, I would like us to raise enough money to have a sustaining account where we would be able to provide more internships and scholarships,“ she said.

This foundation helps females of all ages and tries its best to start them off at an early age.

“We’re finding out the younger your kids are interested in the better, the most likely they will stay with it," Swain said.

