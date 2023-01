Our Fox 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week was a CAAC-White doubleheader as Lansing Catholic traveled to Portland. In the boy's game, Lansing Catholic knocked off Portland 49-37. Jack Jacobs lead the way for the Cougars with 11 points.

On the girl's side, Lansing Catholic beat Portland 64-41. Hannah Pricco scored a game-high 17 points for Lansing Catholic.

WATCH: For full highlights and reaction from Lansing Catholic boys basketball head coach Jake Bullock and guard Jack Jacobs.