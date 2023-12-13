Lansing Catholic girl's basketball wins home opener

(WSYM) — WATCH: Lansing Catholic girl's basketball wins its home opener against Williamston 58-27. Cougars senior Gabby Halliwill lead the way with a game-high 16 points. Lansing Catholic avenges its opening season loss to Detroit Renaissance and moves to 1-1. Williamston drops to 1-2.
Posted at 9:53 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 21:57:27-05
Thomas Cook
Sports Reporter