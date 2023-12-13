Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Lansing Catholic boy's basketball picks up its first win of the season

Lansing Catholic boy's basketball picks up its first win of the season
Posted at 9:56 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 21:56:07-05

(WSYM) — WATCH: Lansing Catholic boy's basketball beats Williamston for its first win of the season 60-56. The Cougars were led by Lucas Payne and Drew Tolfree with 15 points and DJ Rowley with 14 points. Lansing Catholic is now 1-3 on the season and Williamston falls to 3-2.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

Thomas Cook

Sports Reporter