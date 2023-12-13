Lansing Catholic boy's basketball picks up its first win of the season

(WSYM) — WATCH: Lansing Catholic boy's basketball beats Williamston for its first win of the season 60-56. The Cougars were led by Lucas Payne and Drew Tolfree with 15 points and DJ Rowley with 14 points. Lansing Catholic is now 1-3 on the season and Williamston falls to 3-2.
Posted at 9:56 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 21:56:07-05
