Lansing Catholic boys and girls knock off Eaton Rapids

It was a doubleheader at Eaton Rapids tonight. The boy's game tipped off first. It was back and forth most of the night, Lansing Catholic was able to pull away late thanks to a Luch Guerrazzi dunk and led by 16 points from sophomore Drew Tolfree. The Cougars move to 7-11 on the season.

On the girl's side, Lansing Catholic was looking to remain perfect in the CAAC-White. They got to an early lead scoring the first six points of the game. Kylie Alvarez had a pair of buckets but Lansing Catholic was too much as they went on to win 66-21.

WATCH: For full highlights and hear from Lansing Catholic boys basketball coach Jake Bullock and sophomore guard Drew Tolfree.