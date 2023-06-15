Lansing Catholic baseball looking for a state title with decorated senior class

Lansing Catholic baseball is looking for a state title this weekend and to send its eight seniors out on a high note. The Cougars made it to the state quarterfinals a season ago before ultimately falling to Pewamo-Westphalia.

"It's great. After last year this is what we hoped for and this is what we expected," Senior Austin Gates said.

"It feels great. During the games last week our motivation was just to come to practice this week," Senior Daniel Shipman said.

Lansing Catholic has been on a tear this year with just five losses the whole season and an overall record of 23-5. Throughout the playoffs, the Cougars have outscored their opponents by a combined 33 runs. It’s taken six straight wins to get here, two more and they’ll be state champions.

"It would mean a lot to the players and myself but also to the Lansing Catholic Community. It's been a while since we've been there and done that. We want to go and be able to give back to everybody that has supported us over the years," Head coach Randy Farlin said.

Lansing Catholic takes on Algonac in the Division III state semi-final. First pitch is Thursday at 2:30.