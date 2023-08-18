Lakewood football team determined to make this year count

Another day on the gridiron for Lakewood High School, who went 6-3 last season and just barely missed the playoffs. They are determined to make this year count.

"The culture is changing around here, we got 50 guys in the weight room all summer putting in work, we are hungry," quarterback Bryson Haight said.

The Vikings are moving to the Capital Area Activities Conference this year and believe being in a new league will create a new set of challenges.

"It's pretty fun, all the guys we are having a fun time this year, and we are really glad we are going into this new league. We know it's gonna be a challenge, but I think we can put it together every week, and play pretty good versus everyone," tight end Brennen Lehman said.

And even in a new league, it's a last shot for the Viking seniors.

"It's everything you could dream of as a high school athlete just to be out here with all your best friends just 3-4 hours a day doing what you do best," Haight said.

