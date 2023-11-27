Jackson Lumen Christi wins back-to-back state titles, 13th in school history

(WSYM) — Jackson Lumen Christi is a frequent visitor to Ford Field, the Titans made their 13th trip. Head coach Herb Brogan was looking to win his 11th state championship. Menominee would strike first scoring a touchdown on its opening drive. The Maroons actually went up 14-0 before Lumen got on the board. Kandale Williams rushed it in from a yard out to cut the deficit on the way to a big day for the junior running back. On the next possession, Williams broke a 45-yard run down the sideline for his second touchdown of the day. Menominee would continue to put up points. Williams added another score, this time from three yards out, and finished with 276 yards and three touchdowns. The Titans found themselves down four in the fourth, Timmy Crowley found Gabe King for a 12-yard touchdown score. Lumen Christi went on to win 34-30.

"They're fun, they're all fun, obviously. We've been here before, but we've never been here before, we've done it before but we've never done it with this group of kids," Jackson Lumen Christi head coach Herb Brogan said.

Watch for full highlights from the game and post-game reaction from head coach Herb Brogan and the Lumen Christi team.

A copy of the box score can be found here.