Ionia remains perfect beating Charlotte in overtime

Posted at 10:22 PM, Jan 13, 2023
IONIA, Mich. — It was a battle of two teams undefeated in the CAAC-White, Ionia hosting Charlotte. The Bulldogs came into play a perfect 6-0.

It was a back-and-forth game all night long. Ionia led at the break 27-24. Charlotte would take the lead late, but Lance Atkinson had a putback to tie the game at 43 and send it to overtime. In overtime, Miles Gregory nailed a three-pointer to secure the win for the Bulldogs.

Atkinson had a game-high 22 points. Miles Gregory added 14 of his own. Charlotte's Braden Hill had 16 points.

WATCH: For full highlights and hear from Ionia head coach Scott Swinehart and senior forward Miles Gregory.

