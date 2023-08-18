Ionia football is more motivated than ever this season

IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia High School football team is more motivated than ever this season. After last year going 4-5, the team's motto this summer has been simple no off days.

"We come to work every single day, and there is no off days. High school football players across the state are different than other student athletes, our guys gave up four mornings of their summer every week," head coach Chad Rhynard said.

The Bulldogs say they're walking around with a chip on their shoulder and high expectations for the upcoming year.

"More leadership, from all around, if you're a senior, junior, everyone is stepping up were all coming together this year," quarterback Travis Tucker said.

The senior class has been waiting for this moment.

"We've always thought of this team, we always knew this team was gonna be really good. We got a really good year coming ahead of us. It's my senior year, these past four years have flown by, but I'm gonna make this one special,'' running back Brennen Brownell said.

Ionia's first game is Aug. 25 against Belding.

