Holt plays at home for a district championship on Friday night

Holt started the season 0-2, then the Rams got hot. They knocked off Grand Ledge in week three and have only one loss since then. Holt captured a share of the regular season CAAC-Blue crown along with Grand Ledge who they face Friday night. The winner hoists a district championship trophy.

"They've never quit and every time they have had a challenge in front of them they found a way. Everything was stacked against them and they were able to scratch and fight and pull it out somehow," Head coach Chad Fulk said.

"In the beginning, we were learning some stuff, a lot of our seniors last year left, so it was a lot of new players at the beginning of the season. We have been getting a lot better each week and it shows," Quarterback Seneca Moore said.

It's round two this time with more on the line.

"This game is going to be fun. These are the games that I live for. I'm ready to just go out there and give it my all," Moore said.

"Having them go through so many battles and able to come out on the good side makes you feel pretty confident but that is a tough team over there that is also a rival," Fulk said.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. on Friday.