Holt looking to keep Cedar Street trophy after rivalry game this week

HOLT, Mich. — The Neighborhood Game of the Week this week takes us to Holt High School as the Rams hosts the Mason High School football team Thursday night. The two schools are playing for the Cedar Street Bowl trophy in one of the oldest rivalries in the state.

The Rams are coming off an opening week loss to Caledonia.

"Just like life, it's one of those lessons that if you get knocked down, you've got to get right back up, and with such a big game next week, you can't really feel sorry for yourself," head coach Chad Fulk said.

The Rams lost the season opener last year and bounced back. The players know bouncing back and being ready to go for such a big game tomorrow is what’s at stake.

"Watch as much film as we can, limit the problems we had on the offensive and defensive side. Just rebound and let everybody know it's just one game," running back Isaiah Foster said.

Kickoff is Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. at Holt.