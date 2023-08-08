Holt is eyeing back-to-back CAAC-Blue titles

(WSYM) — Holt is the reigning Capital Area Activity Conference-Blue (CAAC) champion. Their roster will look a lot different this year, graduating 30 seniors from last year. At the same time, they're looking to repeat as conference champions.

"Every team is always different. Even in the mid-2000s when we won four league titles, each team is totally different and you figure out how to use those pieces and try to win as many games," Head coach Chad Fulk said.

With a lot of young players in the program, the Rams will be relying on their play in the trenches. They bring back multiple starters up front including a couple of seniors on the offensive line.

"You have to have a lot of motivation and a lot of heart to play football," Offensive lineman Santana Trainor said.

"You just bring the level of intensity and the level of drive that we had last year," Offensive lineman Maddox Wright said.



A rivalry game to start the year for the Rams, they travel to Mason for the season opener Thursday, August 24th.