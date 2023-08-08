Haslett looking to take the next step with its senior class

(WSYM) — Haslett has had back-to-back winning seasons and was runners-up in the CAAC-Red last year. Head coach Brad Thomas has been building this program to take another step, and this year they are looking to take that step.

"It comes on to just execution every snap. You never know if it's going to be a play in the second quarter, in the third quarter, or in the fourth quarter. Just that level of consistency, I think that's what we're looking for out of the guys. We can be great every couple plays but can we be great every single play, that's what our focus is right now," Thomas said.

After a 6 win season, the Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. That has fueled their offseason. Now there’s an opportunity to leave their mark this year.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing all the growth we made because we've all been putting in the time and all the effort for the season," Bowling Green running back commit Nakai Amachree said.

"This group has been all in. We've been so committed to lifting since Thanksgiving. Everyone being here really built the culture and we're ready," Offensive lineman Caleb Fisher said.

Haslett meets up with DeWitt once again to start the season, at DeWitt on Thursday, August 24th.