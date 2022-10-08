Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Haslett knocks off Williamston 30-27 in Friday a night thriller

Haslett knocks off Williamston in Friday night thriller
Posted at 11:31 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 23:31:49-04

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Williamston and Haslett are separated by just 10 miles. Both these teams know each other well and are rivals on the football field.

The Vikings Nakai Amachree got the scoring going capping off the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Then D'Angelo Fitzpatrick had a 94-yard touchdown reception that made it 14-0. Amachree scored once again to make it 20-0.

Williamston would respond Alex Petersburg threw for four couple of touchdown passes including three to Noah Dunkle. The Hornets cut the lead to three, but Haslett was able to run out the clock on the final play and win 30-27.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

Thomas Cook

Sports Reporter