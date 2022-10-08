Haslett knocks off Williamston 30-27 in Friday a night thriller

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Williamston and Haslett are separated by just 10 miles. Both these teams know each other well and are rivals on the football field.

The Vikings Nakai Amachree got the scoring going capping off the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Then D'Angelo Fitzpatrick had a 94-yard touchdown reception that made it 14-0. Amachree scored once again to make it 20-0.

Williamston would respond Alex Petersburg threw for four couple of touchdown passes including three to Noah Dunkle. The Hornets cut the lead to three, but Haslett was able to run out the clock on the final play and win 30-27.