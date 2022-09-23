Haslett High School football looking to be in the driver's seat in the CAAC-Red

HASLETT, Mich. — It’s a CAAC-Red showdown Friday night as the Haslett High School football team hosts Mason High School. The winner is in the driver's seat to win the conference.

The Viking's only loss of the season thus far was opening week, since then they have been rolling.

"We talked about five steps to winnings the CAAC-Red, we've taken care of steps one and two, and this is step three. The biggest thing that we have learned about them is the level of toughness and the level of response," head coach Brad Thomas said.

Mason ended Haslett's season last year, they've circled this game since then.

"We lost last year to Mason, and we're looking to get that back, and we've been taking those steps to get it back, so I'm looking forward to this Friday," running back Nakai Amachree said.