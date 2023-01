HASLETT, Mich. — The Haslett girl's basketball team came into today a perfect 8-0 on the season. The Vikings hosted Portland who was 3-0 in CAAC-White action heading into the night. Haslett would get up early tonight taking a commanding 18-0 lead in the first quarter. Portland would cut into the lead, but the Vikings pulled away winning 61-39.

