Grand Ledge's Shawn Foster had 7-touchdown performance at last Friday's game against DeWitt

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Not every game can be your best game, but last Friday night was Shawn Foster's best game.

The Grand Ledge Wildcat quarterback was unstoppable. He scored his first touchdown on the last play of the first quarter. From there, he couldn't be stopped.

"In my 16 years of coaching, he's probably the best athlete that I've had the opportunity to coach," Grand Ledge football coach Joe Brya said.

Shawn Foster Sr., a former Michigan State football player, was watching from the sideline.

"I see me," Foster Sr. said, while rewatching his son score touchdowns. "I see me, it's just the instincts, the determination, the cutback, the celebration. I see me."

His teammates were not surprised.

"I know he is going to have a good game every game, he's a special kid," offensive lineman Logan Costello said.

With six touchdowns on the night, Grand Ledge and DeWitt were tied 49-49. There was just over a minute left in the game, and the ball was in Foster's hands.

"I saw an opening once I spun out of one (tackle) and said you have to take it all the way," he said.

"It was like a blur. I saw it, and then once I knew he was gone, I put my head in my lap, and I just cried," Foster Sr. said.

Seven touchdowns and 396 yards. The only word to describe Foster's performance was special.

He helped knock off DeWitt 56-49 for their first win over the Panthers since 2016.

