After two years, the Grand Ledge track and field team has a new home

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — For the first time in two years, the Grand Ledge High School track and field team has a new home.

“It feels amazing, it feels like we finally have our own spot and it’s kind of like our home, because we used to go to Potterville, but it feels good to have everyone together in one spot,‘’ said senior track and field runner Taylor Pangburn.

In 2018, a proposed bond to increase funding for Grand Ledge Public Schools was passed. One of the agreements was new athletic facilities for the district, including a new track for the high school.

“Ironically, as we get this new facility, this probably the largest collective group of student athletes that we have had, and I've been coaching 17 years,“ said head coach Fred Hutchinson.

With so many runners on a roster it’s hard to see each other but today was special, with everyone together all at once.

“Track is a really unique sport, that we have a 100 plus runners on it," said junior distance runner, Alex Schafer. "I’m a distance kid personally so I don’t see this facility as much as the sprinters, but seeing the team here today was really a warming feeling.“

Hutchinson stated that the best part will be the kids running on the track for their first home meet.

“There are going to be kids that are gonna run on this track that have never run on a home track meet before, “ said Hutchinson.

The first home meet at the new track will take place on Tuesday, April 11, against Okemos High School.