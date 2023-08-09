Grand Ledge relying on young players to take the next step

(WSYM) — Grand Ledge made it all the way to the regional final last year capturing a district title. That was a senior-filled Comet team, leaving a lot of opportunities for younger players to step up.

"It was a great experience for a lot of our younger players. We had a lot of those players up for the playoff run and they were able to experience the competitiveness of that, so hopefully that'll prove some dividends for us," Head coach Joe Brya said.

Do it all playmaker is now Shawn Foster is now at Grand Valley, so it'll be the responsibility of the younger players to take the next step.

"I've been looking for this opportunity and I think a lot of it is mental. You have to lead especially in a position like this, you have to command the team," Quarterback Jameson Patten said.

"We have a motto called 'Chase It'. We just keep striving for that and we also have our plan and if we keep going through that we'll win every game," Offensive lineman Logan Allen said.

Grand Ledge starts the season off at West Ottawa on Thursday, August 24th.