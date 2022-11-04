Grand Ledge plays rival Holt for a district championship

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — It will be the 60th matchup all-time between Holt and Grand Ledge high schools. This matchup has the feeling of a big-time rivalry.

The Grand Ledge Comets have been unstoppable of late, with just two losses all year. Now, they are looking for their first district title since 2015.

"It's a huge game for our program. We've only won a district championship five or six times in school history, so this would be a big accomplishment for this group of seniors," head coach Joe Brya said.

"I'm very excited to face off against them again and really excited to see what our team can do," defensive lineman Justin Stoll said.

Grand Ledge lost to Holt this season back in week three. The two split the CAAC-Blue regular season, so this is a redemption opportunity.

"There's tons of extra motivation coming from that loss," Stoll said.

After knocking off Brighton last week, the Comets can bring home some hardware with a win.

"I think we got that first playoff victory and got a lot of the butterflies and nerves that come with the playoffs, we got that underneath our belt, and our guys have a lot of energy and enthusiasm," Brya said.

Kickoff is Friday night at 7 p.m. at Holt.