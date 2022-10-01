Grand Ledge outlasts DeWitt in Friday night thriller

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — It was a thriller in our Fox 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week. Grand Ledge knocks off DeWitt 56-49 for the first time since 2016 on their senior night.

Bryce Kurtz got the scoring going for the Panthers. A 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.

At the end of the first quarter, the game was tied 14-14.

Shawn Foster took over for the Comets. He had three touchdowns in the first half and a total of seven for the game. Foster scored a late touchdown to seal the game for Grand Ledge as they move to 5-1 on the season.