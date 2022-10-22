Grand Ledge knocks off East Lansing 45-30 to capture a share of the CAAC-Blue

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was the final week of the high school football regular season. East Lansing hosted Grand Ledge in our Fox 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week. The winner got a share of the CAAC-Blue.

Grand Ledge crossed the goal line first, Shawn Foster ran for a four-yard touchdown.

Kayne Jackson was back for the Trojans after missing last week's game with an injury he had a long touchdown run in the first half.

Foster also showed off his arm finding Evan Shelby in the back of the endzone for six.

At the break, Grand Ledge led 24-14.

In the second half the ground game for the Comets was rolling, Mason Stocker had two short-yardage touchdown runs.

The East Lansing offense would respond Dalen Adams found Evan Boyd for a 29-yard touchdown reception.

But it was too much Shawn Foster, his fourth touchdown and thrid on the ground sealed the game for the Comets as they won 45-30.