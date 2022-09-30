Grand Ledge is jockeying for position in a CAAC-Blue showdown

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Our FOX 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week takes us to Grand Ledge as the Comets host DeWitt in a CAAC-Blue showdown. Grand Ledge lost its opening game in the conference before winning the last two.

"Anytime you have a big game, especially at the high school level, it's about weathering that initial first five to ten minutes of the game and being able to play a full four quarters," head coach Joe Brya said.

It's senior night Friday night. The Comets haven't beaten the Panthers since 2016. For these seniors, it would be the first win over DeWitt in a while.

"We all know that is a very big game. This is the difference between a conference championship or second place, third place. It's a really big game for us," offensive lineman Logan Costello said.

Kickoff is Friday night at 7 p.m.