Grand Ledge High School gymnasts win state titles

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge High School has two gymnasts who won individual honors in the gymnastics state championship in both Division 1 and Division 2.

“It was super good. Both of us got a lot of attention. Normally when you win states, and then two people from one school winning both divisions is super cool. It was super fun to share it with my teammate,” said Alaina Yaney, who won in Division 1.

The friendship state champions Lydia Beaton and Alaina Yaney have made is that much more special they say when they both achieved their ultimate goal.

”It was definitely very emotional because me and Alaina are very close, and it’s her last year. It kept me motivated to have a good season with her,“ said Lydia Beaton, who was top of Division 2.

Being a senior and going out on top meant the world to Yaney, and she said it gave her that much more motivation to win.

“I had a lot more motivation cause it was my only goal throughout the whole season," Yaney said. "My coach would remind me everyday, and it would push me harder, made me want to practice more.”

Winning the state title feels extra fantastic, and both of them said it was partly in thanks to support from their community.

"It felt amazing. I just really appreciate everyone in the community. It felt really uplifting knowing you are one of the best in state. It’s once in a lifetime. It was really fun," Beaton said.

