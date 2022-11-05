Grand Ledge beats rival Holt in district final 21-20

HOLT, Mich. — In the 60th all-time meeting between Grand Ledge and Holt, the Comets knock off the 21-20 in a thriller.

The Rams fumbled the snap on their first drive Andrew Konieczny picked it up, and 60 yards later it was 7-0 Grand Ledge.

Isiah Foster scored for the Rams to make 7-6 after Holt failed to get a two-point conversion.

Right before the half, Shawn Foster was showing off, he scored to put Grand Ledge up 14-6 at the half.

It was back and forth in the second half, Isaiah Foster scored for Holt and Mason Stocker for Grand Ledge.

Holt's Seneca Moore hit Foster for a nine-yard touchdown pass on a crazy fourth down play to make the game 21-20.

Grand Ledge would win it by a final of 21-20 after stopping the Rams on a fourth down play.

Grand Ledge plays Caledonia next week in the regional finals.