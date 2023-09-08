Watch Now
SCORES: FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week - Week 3

Posted at 6:41 PM, Sep 08, 2023
(WSYM) — Our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week brings up to Holt for a CAAC-Blue showdown between Holt and Grand Ledge. These two teams met twice a year ago with Grand Ledge beating Holt in the district final.

We will be hosting our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week from Holt tonight at 10:45 on FOX 47 News.

Here are the other games our FOX 47 team will be at:
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Laingsburg
Olivet vs. Sexton
Okemos vs. East Lansing
Waverly vs. Everett

Other notable games:
CAAC-Red
Mason vs. Fowlerville
Haslett vs. St. Johns
Eastern vs. Williamston

CAAC-White
Ionia vs. Portland
Lansing Catholic vs. Charlotte
Lakewood vs. Eaton Rapids

**This page will be updated throughout the night**

