Fowlerville High School girls track and field celebrates 50 years of Title IX

LANSING, Mich. — Fowlerville High School girls track and field celebrated 50 years of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in programs, during their meet Tuesday.

Being a senior in the same year as this 50 year anniversary means everything to Alaina Borowy.

“Celebrating 50 years, I think it’s kind of a full circle moment, especially coming from a small town,“ Borowy said.

For decades, Title IX has given female athletes at this school and countless others more opportunities to follow their dreams, which is something that hits home for the team’s head coach.

“Title IX is this tremendous thing, my mom was able to participate in athletics because of Title IX. My wife was able to participate because of Title IX, my own daughters get to participate in it because of Title IX, it’s exciting to give this opportunity to our girls, so they can learn and grow, “ said Fowlerville track and field head coach Aaron Rickens.

Respecting the females who paved the way for them is extremely important to Fowlerville and making sure they aren’t forgotten.

“I think it’s really cool, especially being the graduating year of '23, you know we got Michael Jordan and all these number coming at us, and it’s really great,” Borowy said.

