Former Lansing Catholic standout Jake Bullock is back as the team's basketball coach

LANSING, Mich. — After a trip to the regional finals last year, the Lansing Catholic boy's basketball team brings a lot back. This year's team will be led by first-year head coach and former Cougar standout Jake Bullock.

"Not a lot of guys get to come back home and coach where it all started for them. So for me to be able to come back and be with these guys is one of the greatest moments so far for me in life," Bullock said.

Lansing Catholic has a veteran team with a lot of guys back from last year's playoff run. They're ready for one more opportunity to go out on top.

"We're trying to prove that we are the best team in the area," senior guard Jack Jacobs said.

"We're trying to win it all. A lot of people are already doubting us, so we just want to prove everybody wrong," senior forward Luch Guerrazzi said.

Lansing Catholic starts the season by hosting Montabella Tuesday night.