Five area high school football teams are playing in the state semi-finals this weekend

(WSYM) — Five area high school football teams will be playing on Saturday, November 18th in the state semi-finals. All games kick off at 1 pm. The winners will play at Ford Field for a state championship on Saturday, November 25th, or Sunday, November 26th.

Here is a list of the teams from our area:

Division 2

East Lansing vs. Muskegon at Grenville

Division 3

Mason vs. Detroit Martin Luther King at Chelsea

Division 4

Portland vs. Grand Rapids South Christian at Forest Hills Eastern

Division 6

Ovid-Elsie vs. Almont at Grand Blanc