Five area high school football teams are playing in the state semi-finals this weekend

(WSYM) — Five area high school football teams will be playing on Saturday, November 18th in the state semi-finals. All games kick off at 1 pm. The winners will play at Ford Field for a state championship on Saturday, November 25th, or Sunday, November 26th.
Here is a list of the teams from our area:
Division 2
East Lansing vs. Muskegon at Grenville
Division 3
Mason vs. Detroit Martin Luther King at Chelsea
Division 4
Portland vs. Grand Rapids South Christian at Forest Hills Eastern
Division 6
Ovid-Elsie vs. Almont at Grand Blanc
Division 7
Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Millington at Westland John Glenn