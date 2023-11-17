Watch Now
Five area high school football teams are playing in the state semi-finals this weekend

Posted at 2:45 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 14:46:02-05

(WSYM) — Five area high school football teams will be playing on Saturday, November 18th in the state semi-finals. All games kick off at 1 pm. The winners will play at Ford Field for a state championship on Saturday, November 25th, or Sunday, November 26th.

Here is a list of the teams from our area:

Division 2
East Lansing vs. Muskegon at Grenville

Division 3
Mason vs. Detroit Martin Luther King at Chelsea

Division 4
Portland vs. Grand Rapids South Christian at Forest Hills Eastern

Division 6
Ovid-Elsie vs. Almont at Grand Blanc

Division 7
Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Millington at Westland John Glenn

