Eaton Rapids will have a J.V. and Varsity, players excited for the season

Eaton Rapids will have J.V. and Varsity, players excited for the season
Posted at 11:40 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 23:40:32-04

(WSYM) — Eaton Rapids football head coach Wayne Dismuke confirmed to Fox 47 Sports Reporter Thomas Cook that Eaton Rapids will have a junior varsity and varsity team this fall, despite low numbers. The Greyhounds are looking to build on last year's team.

"They took that challenge on last year of having to build their confidence and I've seen it this year in our offseason, guys were just locked into the weight room," Dismuke said.

A winless season a year ago, Eaton Rapids returns a lot of underclassmen from last year's team that are hoping to build this year.

"It excites me a lot. Maybe we can finally lock in and win a few games and be the talk of the town," Running back Hayden Hendrickson said.

"It would mean everything to see a full stadium again," Offensive lineman Dylan Powell said.

Eaton Rapids opens the season against Owosso on Thursday, August 24th.

