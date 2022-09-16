East Lansing looking to stay perfect on the season against DeWitt

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's a big game in week four as East Lansing hosts DeWitt in our FOX 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week. It's also the first home game for East Lansing on their new field.

The Trojans are undefeated so far this season. Head coach Bill Feraco knows the emotion of what a big game brings and the challenge his team will face tomorrow night.

"These types of games are supposed to be challenges. I think the kids understand that, and we're looking forward to the challenge. We're a work in progress and looking to improve. We've done some things well, and there are some things we need to just do better," Feraco said.

After a loss last year to DeWitt, the players understand the importance of what’s on the line tomorrow night.

"They beat us pretty bad at their place last year, so we have that chip on our shoulder. I think we have the right leaders to do it. I feel like we'll be in good shape," wide receiver Evan Boyd said.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

