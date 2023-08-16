East Lansing focusing on the little details heading into the season

(WSYM) — Year after year East Lansing finds itself in so many big games. Last year the Trojans were on the winning and losing side in some of those games.

"We address that even in practice. We were a little sluggish and we equated that to the fourth quarter when 'what are you going to do' and we are looking for a response," Head coach Bill Feraco said.

Junior running back Jace Clarizio returns and will be the bell cow this year while East Lansing breaks in a new quarterback.

"We have a good group of guys. We have a lot of talent across the board and we all compete," Clarizio said.

"Most of us have been playing since we were in fourth grade and we've been talking about our senior year since all the way back then and we hope to end it with a 'chip" Senior wide receiver Charlie Baker said.

East Lansing travels to Portage Central to start the season on Thursday, August 24th.