It's week four of the high school football season. East Lansing hosting DeWitt in our Fox 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week. It was one of the best games in the area all year.

A back and forth first quarter with plenty of offense. DeWitt had the lead at the break up 30-28. In the fourth Jace Clarizio scored the winning touchdown and the Trojan defense got a stop with just over a minute to win by a final of 36-30.