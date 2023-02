In high school basketball action, the only game that didn't get cancel due to the weather Thursday was the girls game of DeWitt vs. Waverly.

Dewitt stormed back from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Waverly 54-44 on the road to improve to 20-2 this season.

The DeWitt team hit multiple 3-pointers in the second half, and they took advantage of the turnovers from Waverly. Because of that, Dewitt was able to relish off the energy and seal the deal.